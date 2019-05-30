Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) SVP Sells $299,791.26 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 7,803 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $299,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 89,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 31,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

