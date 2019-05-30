Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $54,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,744.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Wirth sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $148,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

