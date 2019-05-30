Bremer Bank National Association Buys Shares of 6,116 GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $65,234,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,232,000 after purchasing an additional 597,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $17,275,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $15,936,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 364,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 325,000 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 171.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

