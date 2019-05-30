Bremer Bank National Association Takes $190,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 321,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $107,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

