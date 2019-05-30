BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,729 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 339.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,576 shares in the company, valued at $604,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

