Brokerages Expect Gap Inc (GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to post $3.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. GAP reported sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $17.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

GPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

GPS traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $20.60. 10,096,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $311,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

