Brokerages Set Genesco Inc. (GCO) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 476.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Genesco stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $40.26. 439,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,565. The stock has a market cap of $750.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Genesco has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genesco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
