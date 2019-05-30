Brokerages Set Genesco Inc. (GCO) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Genesco alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 476.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $40.26. 439,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,565. The stock has a market cap of $750.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Genesco has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.