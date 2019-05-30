Brokerages Set Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Target Price at $32.67

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULH. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 38.0% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 57,566.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULH stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,733. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $581.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $377.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

