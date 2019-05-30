Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bewhere Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (BEW)

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bewhere in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Clarus Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

BEW opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. Bewhere has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and a PE ratio of -10.48.

Bewhere Company Profile

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

