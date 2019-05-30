Bruker Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Bruker has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bruker to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,791.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Svb Leerink raised Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann raised Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

