Bunzl (BZLFY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.62. Bunzl has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $33.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

