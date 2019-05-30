Burlington Stores (BURL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26, Morningstar.com reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BURL opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $180.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

In other news, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $3,487,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,015 shares of company stock valued at $16,733,335. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Burlington Stores by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Burlington Stores by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after buying an additional 43,751 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

