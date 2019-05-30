Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $84,000 Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 63.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,423,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY opened at $128.88 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $89.29 and a 1-year high of $131.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.27.

In other Hershey news, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $652,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,126.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,887,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,585,119 shares of company stock valued at $451,408,885 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

