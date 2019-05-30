Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7,562.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $55.55 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0374 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/cable-hill-partners-llc-takes-position-in-schwab-u-s-tips-etf-schp.html.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.