Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,785,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $46,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 192.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,430,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

