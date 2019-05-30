Caci International Inc (CACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.80.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

CACI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.68. 11,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,521. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $138.39 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Caci International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caci International will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Gilmore III sold 207 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.18, for a total value of $42,058.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 397 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $79,538.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,254.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,540 shares of company stock worth $1,269,896. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

