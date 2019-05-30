CAHS China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) and Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Financial Contrast

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Land Securities Group and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Land Securities Group and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group $1.13 billion 6.88 -$334.32 million $0.70 14.98 CAHS China HGS Real Estate $65.49 million 0.59 $5.24 million N/A N/A

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Land Securities Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Land Securities Group and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate 6.17% 1.71% 0.77%

Summary

CAHS China HGS Real Estate beats Land Securities Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate. From the world-famous Piccadilly Lights to the transformation of Victoria, SW1, we deliver exceptional experiences for the businesses and people that live and work in, and visit, the capital. In Retail, across our 17.6 million sq ft of assets, we create outstanding experiences for customers and guests alike. Combined with the strength and resilience of our portfolio, this means we regularly outperform industry benchmarks for footfall and sales. We offer more than convenience and choice, recognising that memorable destinations are key to attracting the shoppers and retailers of today, and tomorrow. We also aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues  from diversity and community employment, to carbon and climate resilience. Everything we do is grounded in experience and begins with people. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities. At Landsec, everything is experience.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

