California Resources (CRC) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)’s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 1,999,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,384,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Specifically, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 3,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,988.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $777.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 4.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in California Resources by 933.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,063,000 after buying an additional 931,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in California Resources by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $4,421,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

