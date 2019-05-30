Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

SMDV stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

