Canada Goose (GOOS) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.14

Media headlines about Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canada Goose earned a news impact score of -3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$104.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$100.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.44.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$45.94 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$45.42 and a one year high of C$95.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

