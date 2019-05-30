Canada Goose (GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$76.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CSFB from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$74.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$100.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$98.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$104.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.60.

GOOS traded up C$2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,921. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$45.25 and a twelve month high of C$95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 38.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

