Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.30

Headlines about Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have trended neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Natural Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Canadian Natural Resources’ score:

CNQ opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2794 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 53.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

