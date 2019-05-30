Cango (CANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. Cango had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter. Cango updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CANG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.53 million and a PE ratio of 15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,607 shares during the quarter. Cango accounts for about 3.0% of Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Primavera Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 4.13% of Cango worth $49,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

