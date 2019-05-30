CanonChain Price Tops $0.0104 (CZR)

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. CanonChain has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $30,197.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanonChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, CanonChain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00383041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.02273227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00156773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About CanonChain

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,267,331 tokens. The official website for CanonChain is www.canonchain.com. CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain.

Buying and Selling CanonChain

CanonChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanonChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanonChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

