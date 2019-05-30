Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Holdings Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,535 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 40,956 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,144,694 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $201,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,286 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,462 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 107,055 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

