Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $913,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

