Carrefour SA (CA) Receives €18.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.05 ($20.99).

CA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of CA stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €16.83 ($19.57). The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.53).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.