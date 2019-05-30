Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Position Raised by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 390.60% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $694,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $192,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,994 shares of company stock valued at $18,180,532. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

