Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Raised by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,650,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,438,486,000 after buying an additional 1,459,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Celgene by 9,691.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,495,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at $484,390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celgene by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,428,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,989,000 after purchasing an additional 161,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Celgene in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.56.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $97.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. Celgene’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

