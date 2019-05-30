Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,616,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218,646 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $92,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

