Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INXN opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). InterXion had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INXN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on InterXion from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

