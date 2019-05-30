Centurylink Inc (CTL) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Centurylink has a payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Centurylink to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

CTL opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Centurylink has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centurylink will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Harvey P. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,047,580. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Centurylink to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

