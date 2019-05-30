Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,225 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $50,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $79.94 on Thursday. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $182,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $871,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,012,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,850 shares of company stock worth $11,143,382 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/ceredex-value-advisors-llc-increases-position-in-progressive-corp-pgr.html.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.