Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 40,366 Shares of Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,366 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $82,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kemper by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,185,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,611,000 after acquiring an additional 134,160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kemper by 6,538.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,628,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $53,014,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $45,399,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Kemper from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other Kemper news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 14,336 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,297,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

