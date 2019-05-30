Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $375.37 on Thursday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $259.48 and a 1-year high of $387.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.88.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

