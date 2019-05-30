Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Increased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

NYSE:CVX opened at $116.77 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $225.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,211. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Increased by Empire Life Investments Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/chevron-co-cvx-stake-increased-by-empire-life-investments-inc.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.