China Recycling Energy (CREG) Stock Price Down 14.9%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares traded down 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. 544,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 595,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

