Church & Dwight (CHD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, courtesy of strong organic sales trend, and focus on international business and portfolio expansion. Such factors drove the company in the first quarter of 2019, with the top line benefitting from continued category growth and healthy market share gains. Also, Church & Dwight acquired FLAWLESS, which is likely to contribute to the top line in 2019. For 2019, the company also expects gross margin expansion on efficient pricing and productivity improvement efforts. Notably, these factors cushioned the company from high commodity and input costs in the first quarter. During the quarter, sales remained soft in Church & Dwight’s Specialty Products unit, owing to soft volumes stemming from sluggish demand in the dairy industry.”

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.94.

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.24. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $956,023.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,606 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,953.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,432 shares of company stock worth $9,294,002. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,157,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $110,532,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,261,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,112,000 after buying an additional 1,105,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,229,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,311,000 after buying an additional 1,071,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,640,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,874,000 after buying an additional 677,488 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.