Cibc Bank USA Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in PPG Industries by 797.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

In other PPG Industries news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total value of $72,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/cibc-bank-usa-increases-stake-in-ppg-industries-inc-ppg.html.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.