CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $92,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7,043.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,841,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,732 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $296,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,238 shares in the company, valued at $783,567.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

WARNING: “CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/cibc-private-wealth-group-llc-sells-2376-shares-of-microchip-technology-inc-mchp.html.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.