Civitas (CIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66,986.47

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $66,986.47 and $148.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00076815 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,982,403 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.