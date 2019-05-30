CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Insider Sells $99,850.88 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $99,850.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,816.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $57.71.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,531,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,065,000 after acquiring an additional 723,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,384,000 after buying an additional 1,069,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,766,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,664,000 after buying an additional 175,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,226,000 after buying an additional 414,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,411,000 after buying an additional 44,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

