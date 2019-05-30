Cognex Co. (CGNX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cognex were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cognex by 3,621.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,422,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,340 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,351,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $68,154,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $39,953,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cognex by 48.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,607,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,606,000 after purchasing an additional 846,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

In other news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $2,450,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

