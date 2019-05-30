Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.06.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $62.26. 3,124,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $31,380.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,075. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,171.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,052,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $821,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,915.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,627,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

