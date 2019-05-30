Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $366,248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,171.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,052,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $821,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,452 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,915.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,627,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,187,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $646,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,213 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Humphries bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,820 shares of company stock worth $3,402,075. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

