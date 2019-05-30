Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $57,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $49,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COHU stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $609.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $147.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/cohu-inc-cohu-shares-bought-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.