Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Bought by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,804,000 after buying an additional 7,236,342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5,779.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,529,852 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,576,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after buying an additional 1,029,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,793 shares in the company, valued at $76,514,028.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $630,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,293.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,211 shares of company stock valued at $23,724,495 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. BNP Paribas raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Shares of CL stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

