Comerica Bank Takes Position in Ferro Co. (FOE)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 82,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOE. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ferro by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOE opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Ferro had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $387.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $270,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 677,956 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,059.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 7,419 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $154,537.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,618.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $387,490. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.83 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

