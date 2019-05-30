Commerce Bank Has $449,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 761,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,205,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $8,067,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 96,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $83,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,727 shares of company stock worth $2,302,901. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 26.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

