Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 52,129 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 124.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Shares of ITW opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $158.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

